Rs 75 Cr for the Climax shoot of Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is working with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel for an actioner and it is titled Salaar. The film is carrying terrific expectations and is gearing up for release this year. There are speculations that the film will have its theatrical release in two parts and the makers are expected to make an official announcement about the same. Prabhas will be playing the title role and he will be seen as a mafia don in Salaar.

The makers have spent lavishly to shoot the climax portions of the film. Rs 75 crores is the budget spent for the climax episode alone and it would be a treat for the action film lovers. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in Salaar and Hombale Films are the producers. The makers will announce the new release date of the film soon. Prabhas is done with the shoots of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. Both these films will release this year.