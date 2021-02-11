NTR and Prashanth Neel project locked

Mythri Movie Makers is the most happening production house currently and they have films lined up with all the top stars. Uppena, a small film made on a big budget is releasing tomorrow. Naveen Yerneni, one of the producers of Mythri confirmed that they have a film lined up with NTR and the film will be directed by KGF sensation Prashanth Neel. The top director is focused on Prabhas’ Salaar and he will work on the script once he is done with Salaar.

NTR is shooting for RRR and will commence the shoot of Trivikram’s project from April. Once he is done with Trivikram’s movie, NTR will join hands with Prashanth Neel. More details about the film are awaited.