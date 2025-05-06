x
NTR completes a Quick Schedule of Dragon

Published on May 6, 2025 by swathy

NTR completes a Quick Schedule of Dragon

Young Tiger NTR has been off to Karnataka to shoot for his upcoming film titled Dragon. KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is the director and the new schedule featuring NTR has been completed across the coastal region of Kunta. A high voltage action episode has been shot in this schedule and NTR returned back to Hyderabad for a short break. The next schedule of the film will start this month. Before this, Prashanth Neel has wrapped up a schedule in Ramoji Film City without NTR.

Dragon is also announced for June 25th, 2026 release. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and there are a lot of speculations about the other cast. The team will have to announce it officially. The entire technical team that worked for Prashanth Neel’s previous films are working for Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers. NTR is done with the shoot of War 2 and the film is announced for August 14th release.

