Home > Politics

Obulapuram judgement: Big boost for Sabita Indra Reddy's image

Published on May 6, 2025

The CBI Court verdict in Obulapuram Mining case has come as a big boost to the image of senior leader Sabita Indra Reddy. The woman MLA, who had served as Minister in the past, was acquitted by Court in the infamous Obulapuram Mining case on Tuesday.

While Court convicted main player Gali Janardhan Reddy, who had also served as Minister in Karnataka, another Minister Sabita Indra Reddy involved in the same case was declared clean.

“I have approached Court with tears in my eyes 12 years ago. I didn’t do any wrong and had faith in our Judiciary. But many blamed me as corrupt and spread misleading propaganda against me. As a result, I have faced many insults personally and politically. With Court acquitting me, I stand vindicated today,” said Sabita Indra Reddy, commenting on the CBI Court verdict.

Sabita Indra Reddy served as Mining Minister between 2004 and 09, when YS Rajashekara Reddy was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. As Obulapuram mining irregularities occurred during her term as Mining Minister, fingers were pointed towards her also.

Besides being a Mining Minister then, Sabita Indra Reddy was also considered loyal and close to late YS Rajashekara Reddy. Even Gali Janardhan Reddy was very close to YSR. So naturally, everyone believed that the irregularities in Obulapuram mining were done with the knowledge and support of Sabita Indra Reddy.

However with CBI Court acquitting, Sabita Indra Reddy got a big relief. Besides legal relief, the verdict will strengthen Sabita Indra Reddy’s image in the public. She is serving as Maheshwaram MLA now.

