NTR Fans waiting for the Big Announcement

Young Tiger NTR is on a break after the release of RRR. While all the actors are working on multiple projects, Tarak is not in a hurry. As promised, he is keen to kick-start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s action entertainer. After the debacle of Acharya, NTR wanted Koratala Siva to rework on the script which is taking a long time. There are lot of ongoing speculations and NTR fans are worried about what exactly is happening. Telugu360 has some interesting news about the project.

Tarak and Koratala Siva are meeting on a regular basis and are discussing about the script developments. The discussions are happening in NTR’s home. Tarak is happy with the way the script is shaping. He asked Koratala Siva not to hurry and as per the happenings, the shoot of this film may start from the mid of November. The hunt for the leading lady is currently going on. Koratala Siva is taking extra care on the script as this film would be an acid test for the talented writer and director. The big announcement about the shooting updates and the cast, crew will be made soon.

Anirudh scores the music and NTR Arts, and Yuvasudha Arts will jointly produce this big-budget pan-Indian attempt.