NTR invites his two favorite directors for EMK

Young Tiger NTR is hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The television show garnered good TRPs and they went on increasing every single week. NTR is hosting the show in style and is interacting with the contestants well. Two of his favorite directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva will be present on the show on Monday. A small promo has been released by Gemini TV and it looked entertaining. NTR saying ‘I am the Boss here’ is a thrilling act for his fans and the viewers.

NTR is done with the shoot of RRR and he will join Koratala Siva’s film soon. Several times, Rajamouli admitted that NTR is his favorite actor in Tollywood. Tarak also shares a great bonding with Koratala Siva and the duo is working for the second time after Janatha Garage. NTR is keen to complete the major portions of the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu before he joins the sets of Koratala Siva’s film. The top actor is also cutting down the muscle that he gained for RRR.