NTR is the best host admits Ram Charan

NTR is back as a host with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the tv show commenced yesterday. Ram Charan is the first guest for the tv show and the first episode was quite impressive. Ram Charan during the show lauded NTR and his hosting skills. “Tarak is the best ever showman and host even on the small screen. These words are coming out from my heart” told Ram Charan. NTR replied with an elegant smile to Ram Charan’s comments and thanked him.

The curtain raiser episode ended up on the second day and Ram Charan won Rs 25 lakhs. He donated the entire amount to Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust as promised. Charan used the option of ‘Video Call a Friend’ for one of the questions and called up Rana Daggubati. The conversation between the trio was loaded with fun. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will have contestants taking the hot seat from today. NTR’s hosting skills received wide appreciation from the audience.