NTR pushes his Next Further

Young Tiger NTR is on a break. He signed his next film in the direction of Koratala Siva and the film was planned to start immediately after the release of Acharya. With Acharya ending up as a dud, NTR asked Koratala to spend more time on the script. There are speculations that the film will start in August but the latest update says that the film is pushed further. Koratala Siva is yet to clear the issues of Acharya and the scriptwork of NTR’s film is taking a longer time.

As per the update, the shoot of this film will start in November and not before that. Tarak will also spend two months in the gym and will lose weight for his role. NTR is not in a hurry and he is keen to start the project only after he is convinced with the complete script. Koratala Siva is working with a team of writers currently. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The list of actors will be finalized only after the script is locked. For now, NTR is left in waiting mode.