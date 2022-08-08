Golden phase for Vyjayanthi Movies

Vyjayanthi Movies is the production house that produced several blockbuster films in Telugu cinema. Ashwini Dutt, the man behind several classics calmed down. After years of break, his production house is back with a bang. His daughters Swapna and Priyanka took over the production house and produced films like Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, Jathi Ratnalu and Sita Ramam. All the four films are commercial hits and are unique attempts. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are appreciated for their attempts. They even spent lavishly on these films and the production values are widely appreciated.

The daughters of Ashwini Dutt brought back the glory for Vyjayanthi Movies and the production house is back to the big league. Their next attempt is Project K, the costliest film made in the history of Indian cinema and it has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Nag Ashwin is directing this prestigious project and the film may release in 2024. Swapna and Priyanka are also lining up several interesting projects. Nandini Reddy’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule is gearing up for release soon.