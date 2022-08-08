Bimbisara has an excellent weekend – 3 days AP/TS Collections

Bimbisara 3 days collections

Bimbisara has an excellent weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 15.55 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued for 13 Cr and the film is already past that. Few individual area buyers are yet to enter into the profit zone and that will happen in a day or two with tomorrow being a Holiday. The film is a Hit already and can go further depending up on how it will fare next week with 2 movies releasing.

Area 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input) 2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input) 4Cr Ceeded 3.35Cr 1.25 Cr 2.50Cr UA 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input) 0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input) Guntur 1.28Cr 0.57 Cr East 1.02Cr 0.43 Cr West 0.74Cr 0.36 Cr Krishna 0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input) 0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input) Nellore 0.49Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 6.50Cr AP/TS 15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input) 6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input) ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 15Cr