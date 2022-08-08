Tollywood audience picking up Content over Stars

Tollywood is back with a bang and two releases Bimbisara, Sita Ramam released on Friday. Both these films are getting terrific response from the audience. Bimbisara entered into profit zone in all the territories in its first weekend and the makers will make handsome profits. Sita Ramam had a fantastic weekend across the cities and A centres. The film will end up as a hit film in its final run. Tollywood had a dull phase in the last two months. There was a scare that the audience are not interested to watch the films in theatres.

This weekend proved that the audience will rush to theatres to watch films if the filmmakers are ready to deliver interesting content. Films like Ante Sundaraniki, Thank You, Ramarao On Duty, Virata Parvam, Pakka Commercial, The Warrior and others are rejected badly because of the lackluster content. Bimbisara and Sita Ramam brought back the glory of Telugu cinema and the filmmakers realized that the perspective of the audience changed in the recent months. If you have an interesting film, it would be a blockbuster, else it is a debacle. Tollywood audience are now interested to watch content-driven films rather than films featuring stars.