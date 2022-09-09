NTR ready and waiting for Koratala !

Ntr Jr who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Bheem in RRR is gearing up for his next with Koratala Siva. NTR who was recently seen in the pre release press event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad wowed everyone with his weight loss and looked ready to go on to floors. He has been training with popular fitness trainer Kumar under whose guidance the star has come down to 75 kgs.

Now the star is waiting for Koratala Siva to finalize his script and make arrangements for the shoot which is being delayed for some time. Ntr last shot for a film about an year ago for RRR. Now the pressure is on Koratala Siva to match the expectations of directing NTR after a debacle like Acharya.

NTR30 is being produced on NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts by Hari Krishna and Sudhakar.