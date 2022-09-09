Thrilling glimpses of Samantha’s Yashoda Teaser records tremendous response!!

Advertisement

Acclaimed as the most promising Actress in South Industry, Samantha’s remarkable performance in Family Man 2 series extended her fanbase in north too.

With all eyes on her upcoming edge-of-the-seat Action Thriller ‘Yashoda’, the enthralling teaser is out today and undoubtedly lived up to the expectations.

Featuring her in all action mode, she’s seen playing the Pregnant lady who keeps pushing her physical, mental and psychological limits to survive from the unexpected threats.

Pulling off the intense action stunts flawlessly, the thrilling glimpses of her performance did show her indomitable will to be the best at it in Hari – Harish direction.

Registering a massive response from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi audiences, teaser surely raised huge expectations.

With the output in hand, Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is pretty confident about its success and so planning for an enormous release.