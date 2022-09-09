Thaman’s USA Tour worrying Tollywood

Thaman is the busiest music composer of Telugu cinema and he has a heap of films lined up. He is currently working for Megastar’s Chiranjeevi’s God Father and the film releases on October 5th. The final re-recording work is happening for now. Thaman has a long USA Music tour and this is worrying his filmmakers. He will be in USA for close to three weeks for the Musical Concert which was planned much in advance. Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s film is nearing completion and Thaman has to complete the background score. He also has to work on Vijay’s Varasudu and Ram Charan’s film with Shankar.

Thaman is also on board for Mahesh Babu’s film directed by Trivikram. Thaman will be working from USA but he will not be able to contribute completely because of his musical concerts. His filmmakers are worried that there would be a delay in Thaman’s work as he has signed too many problems. There is a complaint in the recent times that Thaman could not deliver his best for the background score of the recent biggies. Hope he would manage his commitments and the music tour in USA.