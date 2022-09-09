Trivikram changes team for Mahesh’s film

Trivikram is the finest writer of Telugu cinema. Most of them are unaware that Trivikram also has a strong team of writers for his films. He himself writes the dialogue version. Trivikram will soon direct Mahesh Babu in his next and the regular shoot starts on Monday. Trivikram roped in a new set of young writers for the project. After getting impressed with the draft, Trivikram worked on the screenplay and he penned the dialogues. The team has been working with the star director for a year. Trivikram locked the final script of the film last month.

All the technicians who worked for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are on board for this film. PS Vinod handles the cinematography work and Thaman scores the music. Mahesh and Trivikram will be charging big for the film. The asking price for the non-theatrical rights is huge but the makers are yet to close the deal. The shooting starts with an action episode and the leading lady ooja Hegde will join the sets at a later date. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this big-budget action entertainer.