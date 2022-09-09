Bigg boss 6 Day 4: All eyes on Revant

Bigg boss season 6 started engaging the audience from the first week itself. Today Bigg boss started talking names for Captaincy task.

From the mass group, 3 members could be nominated for Captaincy tasks, as per Bigg boss. By voting, housemates elected Baladitya, Surya and Rohit-Marina couple. They will be contesting for Captaincy along with class group members – Geethu, Adi, and Neha .

Revant vs Arohi:

In the first week itself housemates started having verbal fights. Arohi and Revant started exchanging words after Arohi pointed fingers at him. While Arohi tried to apologise , Revant refused to cool down and started picking arguments with anyone and everyone who were not supporting him. The way he spoke to Adi Reddy projected as arrogance on the part of Revant.

We need to wait and see who will leave the house this weekend. Abhinayasri , Inaya and Arohi are in danger zone as of now.