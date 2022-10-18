NTR stuns in a Stylish Look

Young Tiger NTR gained kilos of weight and his fans were left disappointed with the looks of the actor after the release of RRR. NTR was in relaxed mode after he gained enough muscle and worked hard for RRR. After a brief break, the actor is back to the gym and lost number of kilos. NTR is spotted in the Hyderabad airport as he is on his way to Japan for the promotions of RRR. The actor was spotted in a lean and stylish look. The pictures are now viral on the internet. Tarak looked simple in casuals in the airport. RRR is releasing in Japan on October 21st and Ram Charan, Rajamouli already landed in Japan for the premieres.

NTR is expected to start the shoot of his next film in the direction of Koratala Siva from December this year. This pan-Indian project is an action thriller that is planned on a massive budget. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Anirudh scores the music and the cast and crew members will be announced after the final script gets locked.