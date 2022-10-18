Naidu meets Pawan, backs his fight against YSRCP

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Chandrababu Naidu met Pawan Kalyan on his arrival from the party office at Mangalagiri, where he addressed the party workers.

Chandrababu Naidu had earlier telephoned Pawan Kalyan, when the latter was in Visakhapatnam and was confined to the hotel room. As the police served him notice of the attack on the Ministers at the airport, Chandrababu Naidu condemned the police action.

The TDP chief alleged that the YSR Congress was resorting to unlawful activities using the police against the opposition parties. He condemned the arrest of the Jana Sena activists in Visakhapatnam.

The other day, BJP AP unit chief Somu Veerraju also met Pawan Kalyan and extended support to him. The BJP leader said that he would send a report to the party Central committee on the prevailing situation in the state.

On Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the highhandedness of the YSR Congress leaders against the opposition parties. He also condemned the abusive language used by the YSR Congress leaders against Pawan Kalyan.

The TDP chief said that the police were issuing notices to the opposition parties in violation of the rule of law. He cautioned the police against serving the political interests of the YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He emphasised the need to give a united fight against the YSR Congress and appealed to the opposition parties to come together.