Pawan declares war against YSR Congress

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday sent a strong message to the ruling YSR Congress leaders and declared war against them. He gave a strongly worded statement and hurled abuses at them asking them to be prepared to see a different leader in Pawan Kalyan.

The Jana Sena chief addressed the party leaders at the party’s Mangalagiri office, where he gave details of his annual income and the tax statement and threw an open challenge to the YSR Congress leaders to prove him that he is sold out to the TDP.

He took strong exception to the criticism of package star as the YSR Congress leaders called him and cautioned them of even severe language from him if they continued to criticise him. He used strongly worded messages against the YSR Congress leaders and declared a war against them.

“I am ready to face your challenge. Come with iron rods or hockey sticks, I am ready. Let us face each other,” Pawan Kalyan said addressing the YSR Congress leaders. He said he was not using abusive language at the YSR Congress leaders, despite everyone from the ruling party abusing him every day.

However, he said he lost patience and would give everything back to the leaders who were all criticising him. “There is nothing to hide. My war is against you, the fools and idiots of the ruling YSR Congress,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He said that the ruling party goons were criticising him and humiliating him. Now, he had made up his mind to face them and drive them away from the state. “I will see your end,” angry Pawan Kalyan said pointing his finger at the YSR Congress leaders.

It is now to be seen how the ruling YSR Congress leaders would respond to the Jana Sena chief’s statements and warnings.