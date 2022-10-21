NTR surprises with his Japanese Accent

SS Rajamouli is a master in promoting his films. He along with NTR and Ram Charan flew down to Japan for the promotions of RRR. Both Ram Charan and NTR are trained to speak in Japanese during the promotions of the film. NTR surprised everyone with his Japanese accent and the fans cheered up loudly. Soon after this, he continued his speech in English and he expressed his love for the Japanese film lovers. The film is expected to have a record number of premieres in Japan today.

A video of NTR, Ram Charan and Karthikeya along with their life partners walking with roses in their hands on the roads of Japan is now going viral all over. It has been a long time since an Indian film has released in Japan due to the pandemic. All eyes are now focused on how RRR will perform in Japan after the film received wide reception across the international markets. RRR is a periodic film directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya.