Sankranthi 2023: Clash of the Veterans

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that the upcoming films of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will head for a clash during the Sankranthi 2023 season. Surprisingly, both these films are produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Chiranjeevi’s film Waltair Veerayya directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby) is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release long ago. The teaser along with the release date will be announced on the auspicious day of Diwali. The film is in the last leg of the shoot.

The makers of Balakrishna’s film announced the title poster. The film is titled Veera Simha Reddy and the poster said that the film hits the screens during Sankranthi 2023. Close sources revealed that both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will release in a gap of a day. As per the update, Waltair Veerayya will release on January 11th and Veera Simha Reddy will hit the screens on January 12th, 2023. We have to wait to see if these films will head for a clash or if one among them drops from the race.