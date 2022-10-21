Sharmila rushes to her cousin’s rescue in Viveka murder case

YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila extended support to her cousin, Dr N Sunitha Reddy, in the murder of her father Y S Vivekananda Reddy. She said that the murder was some unwanted incident that happened in the family and the culprits are to be brought to the book.

Sharmila made these comments in Delhi where she submitted a report of corruption against the TRS government to the CAG. After submitting the report, she interacted with the media in Delhi, where she spoke about the murder case and the investigation.

She also supported her cousin Dr Sunitha Reddy’s demand that the CBI should shift the case to another state. She also wanted more teeth to the CBI to investigate into the murder and find out the facts. She said that the murder was an unfortunate one. The more unfortunate thing is that the family is not getting justice when the brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the chief minister of the state.

Sharmila had differed with Jagan Mohan Reddy two years ago as he denied any position to her who worked for the party and kept it alive when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in jail for 16 months. Sources say that she had asked for an MP post or a key post in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy had refused her two requests.

She has then floated her own political outfit in Telangana and is working on her own way. Her support now to Dr Sunitha Reddy and her comments on Vivekananda Reddy murder case give new twists to the crime and the conspiracy. She wanted the CBI to unmask all those who were responsible for the murder of her uncle and Dr Sunitha Reddy’s father.

It is to be seen how the ruling YSR Congress leaders would respond to Sharmila’s comments on the murder as her comments cast shadow and point a suspicious finger at the YSR Congress and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy!