Balakrishna In Action As Veera Simha Reddy

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK107 is in the Sankranthi race and the same is confirmed officially through the title poster. NBK107 is titled Veera Simha Reddy and what better can they get for such a mass and action entertainer? Interestingly, a 3D title poster was unveiled on Konda Reddy Buruju, which is for the first time in Tollywood.

While Balakrishna’s picture is included in the title logo, it also consists of the image of a lion. Coming to the title poster, Balakrishna is in action, waiting for his enemies to come close to him. A custom-made sword is designed as a weapon of Balakrishna who appears violent here. Balakrishna will be seen in a salt-and-pepper look in the movie. The title poster strikes a chord with the masses.

It’s a dream come true for director Gopichand Malineni who is a big fan of Balakrishna. Shruti Haasan is playing the heroine in the movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers. S Thaman has scored tunes for this highly-anticipated flick.