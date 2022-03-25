NTR thanks fans and audience for their unwavering love

Jr. NTR, who essays the role of Akhtar alias Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s latest sensational movie ‘RRR’, has thanked his fans for their unwavering love all through.

As the fictional drama ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday, the ‘Aadhi’ actor, who took to his social media website, expressed his gratefulness.

Being on the receiving end of unprecedented fandom, NTR seems to be overwhelmed. He tweeted, “Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going…Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”

‘RRR’ is touted to be NTR Jr’s first pan-India movie, which is now being called a historic blockbuster. His fans, who had to wait for more than 3 years to watch him on the screen, were seen raining white streamers at NTR Jr’s first appearance in the film.

NTR’s introduction scene that shows him locking horns with a tiger inspired an uproarious hysteria among fans.