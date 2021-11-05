NTR undergoes a minor surgery

Young Tiger NTR who is transforming himself for his next film is hitting the gym on a regular basis. The top actor got injured himself and he underwent a minor surgery for one of the fingers of his right hand. The surgery took place last week and NTR is taking rest at his residence now. The actor who gained enough muscle for the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR is now cutting down his weight. He also completed the shoot of his tv show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu recently.

NTR will take up the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film from early next year. He is working on his looks for now. Yuva Sudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers of Koratala Siva’s action drama. Koratala is done with the script and he is busy with the pre-production work of NTR’s film. He is also wrapping up the post-production work of Acharya which is slated for February 4th 2022 release.