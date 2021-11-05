Ministers Gangula, Koppula in ‘danger zone’?

Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar are the two key ministers in TRS government headed by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Both represent Undivided Karimnagar district and both were incharges for Huzurabad Assembly byelection, which falls under Undivided Karimnagar district.

KCR deployed them in Huzurabad constituency in May soon after he sacked Etela Rajender from his cabinet. Both remained in Huzurabad until counting of votes was done on November 2.

However, they failed to stop BJP’s Etala Rajender from winning Huzurabad bypoll despite their efforts for six months.

Now, speculations are rife in TRS circles that KCR is very angry at Gangula and Koppula and is all set to axe them from his cabinet very soon.

Although Harish Rao was overall in charge for Huzurabad, KCR is not in a position to touch Harish Rao at this stage when party and government is weak following Huzurabad defeat. For this reason, KCR is reportedly planning to replace Gangula and Koppula with other senior leaders from BC and SC communities from same Karimnagar district.

Gangula and Koppula might have already realise that they are in ‘danger zone’ and for that reason they are vying with each other in holding press conferences to slam Etela Rajender and BJP accusing them of colluding with Congress to defeat TRS and Etela’s victory is not a ‘genuine victory’ and TRS vote bank continues to remain intact even after bypoll.