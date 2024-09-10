NTR unleashes his epic fury in Powerful Devara Trailer

Advertisement

‘Devara: Part 1’ is gearing up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, and the anticipation is growing following glimpses and chartbuster songs from the film starring NTR Jr, the Man of Masses. Janhvi Kapoor is playing female lead. This epic saga will be released worldwide on September 27th. The film Devara is generating unprecedented excitement and anticipation and to fuel the buzz, makers dropped the theatrical trailer today at a grand launch event in Mumbai.

The trailer is a thrilling showcase of the mass stuff that NTR fans and action lovers eagerly anticipate. It highlights director Koratala Siva’s grand vision and the expansive world he has created. The trailer opens with Prakash Raj’s intense voiceover, introducing a coastal village populated by fearless people. This village thrives on a lifestyle of combat, ship looting, and ruthless violence against those who oppose them. NTR makes a powerful entrance as the Lord of Fear, stepping into a formidable role as he defends his village from looming threats. His story will be epic. NTR’s commanding screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery, and breathtaking elevation shots in the trailer have generated immense excitement. He will be seen in dual roles: one as the formidable Lord of Fear and the other as a character marked by profound fearfulness. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the antagonist Bhaira is both menacing and captivating, and a tantalizing glimpse of the epic clash between NTR and Saif Ali Khan elevates the anticipation even further. Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal of Thangam is striking, and her chemistry with NTR adds a layer of enchantment to the film.

The trailer also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ajay, Getup Srinu, and a talented ensemble cast. With its stunning visuals, dynamic score, and impressive action sequences, the trailer delivers a captivating experience. A standout moment is the final shot of NTR riding a shark, which is particularly unforgettable. Overall, the trailer promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, offering just a glimpse into the epic world of Devara.

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.