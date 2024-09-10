Devara Trailer Launch Highlights

The trailer launch of NTR’s pan-Indian attempt Devara has taken place in Mumbai. The film’s lead actors NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with the director Koratala Siva were present for the launch and the media interaction. Here are the highlights of the trailer launch:

Saif Ali Khan: We come from the same country but our states are different. South films have been doing very well and I am all excited about Devara. I remember my first shot speaking in Telugu and had sweat running on my back. I am fond of NTR ji. I felt like a newcomer while shooting for Devara and I spoke the language. I am all excited about Devara.

Janhvi Kapoor: This is my debut film in Telugu and I feel like I am at home. Devara is a special film for me. I want to do every film with Tarak. I have learned so much from him. I have become a bigger fan of Tarak after working with him.

NTR: I am quite nervous to start with. After RRR, this is my next release. I am very happy to launch Devara trailer in the city of Mumbai. The acceptance in the North has shocked me when we promoted RRR in the city. Hope it will get repeated with Devara. This is my solo release after six years.

Karan Johar: I have to thank everyone. This is an exceptional moment for me and AA Films for presenting Devara. You haven’t seen anything till now. Tarak is very gracious and he presented Brahmastra in Hyderabad. We are privileged to present Devara in Hindi. I told Tarak that this is not the end of our journey. Saif has been a dear friend to me and he is exceptional in the film. Janvhi is just my child. I felt like a proud dad when she signed Devara.