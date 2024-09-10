Nara Lokesh exposes the conspiracy of YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh hit out at former chief minister YS Jagan over the boats that damaged the Prakasam Barrage. Boats hitting the barrage has triggered massive controversy. Lokesh through his X said that psycho Jagan with the support of his mafia tried to damage the barrage. After the Irrigation officials lodged a complaint with one town police station, on Monday, police arrested the boat owners, who are close associates of YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram and former MP Nandigam Suresh. Boats generally will be anchored on the other side of the river near Uddandarayunipalem but they are brought to the opposite side just before the water level has seen a rise. Eventually, three gates were damaged, and Irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said 11,42,000 cusecs of flood water has been discharged due to the damage.

Lokesh alleges that under the YS Jagan’s regime, 50 people were killed and 5 villages were deserted because of the sand mafia at Annamayya dam. He also said that Jagan planned to demolish the Prakasam barrage in the same way by leaving the iron boats, which might have ended up as a huge disaster, causing millions of people to drown in water, if the barrage was demolished. He also alleges that Jagan is spreading venomous propaganda on the government saying that the government is responsible for floods.

Leaving the conspiracies behind, the TDP government and their ministers worked 24/7 over the floods. Nimmala Ramanaidu and Chandrababu Naidu were on field throughout the disaster. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also visited the flood-affected regions. The government has launched a 100-day sanitation drive in all the flood-affected villages. Repair works are underway and the flood levels are also decreasing daily.

-Sanyogita