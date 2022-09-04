NTR’s Lean Look Loading

Young Tiger NTR is one actor who transforms himself as per the role. He gained weight for RRR and he has been on a break for the past few months which made him gain extra kilos. He looked quite bulky during the pre-release event of Bimbisara. He met Amit Shah in Hyderabad and his bulky look worried his fans. The actor is now spotted at the Telugu pre-release event of Brahmastra and the actor lost a few kilos of weight. NTR was spotted in a T-shirt in a lean look.

He started his transformation and he is expected to gain the needed lean look in the next few weeks. The actor is expected to commence the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film from November if everything goes as per the plan. Before this, he will cut down all the extra weight and will return back fit. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts will jointly produce this prestigious pan-Indian film. NTR also is committed for Prashanth Neel’s film that will commence shoot next year.