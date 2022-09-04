National Cinema Day: Record Footfalls in USA

Saturday marks the National Cinema Day in the USA and more than 100K tickets are sold for Telugu films. The movie tickets are sold for 3 USD and Karthikeya 2 collected 85K USD on its fourth Saturday and it breached into 1.5 million USD mark. Sita Ramam too did decent on its fifth Saturday taking the advantage of National Cinema Day. All the formats and multiplex chains in USA including Imax and Premium are sold for 3 USD for the day.

National Cinema Day is celebrated on September 16th in India and the multiplex tickets are priced at Rs 75 for the day across the country. One can expect a massive rush in the country on September 16th which happens to be Friday. Several Telugu films are releasing and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra will take an advantage of National Cinema Day if the word of mouth is positive.