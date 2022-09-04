UV Creations bags Adipurush Rights

Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. Prabhas who shares a close bonding with UV Creations asked them to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. UV Creations bagged the rights for Rs 100 crores. If the film fares well, that would be a great deal and UV Creations will make huge profits. They suffered back-to-back setbacks with Saaho and Radhe Shyam. The producers suffered mighty losses and Prabhas is keen to recover some of them through Adipurush.

Adipurush is a mythological action drama that banks big on VFX work. Om Raut directed the film and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles. Prabhas gained a chiseled look of an archer and he was trained specially in archery before he commenced the shoot of Adipurush. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Adipurush is the costliest film made in the career of Prabhas after the franchise of Baahubali.