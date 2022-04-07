NTR’s strict deadline for Koratala Siva

NTR had to spend close to four years for RRR and the film is doing fantastic business all over. The top actor decided to work without breaks and he is working on multiple projects. His next film will be directed by Koratala Siva and the shoot commences in June. The scriptwork is locked and NTR is on a weight loss mission for now. The actor wanted Koratala Siva to complete the shoot of the film in quick schedules and NTR allocated 70 days for his work. Koratala Siva too is keen on completing the film quickly and he agreed to the deal.

Alia Bhatt is the leading lady and Anirudh is the music director. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will jointly produce this mass and action entertainer. The film’s release date will be announced soon. NTR is also in talks with Prashanth Neel, Anil Ravipudi and Buchi Babu for his upcoming projects. The top actor will announce the lineup of films soon.