Sensational pre-release business for KGF2 in Telugu States

KGF Chapter 2 is gearing up for a grand release on April 14th in the Telugu States. The film is releasing on an advance basis through various distributors. The amounts are quite high as they are on par with Tier-1 heroes and even better in areas like Nizam, Ceeded. Total Pre-Release business of the film in the Telugu States is more than 110 Cr. KGF Chapter 1 has collected 12.30 Cr share in its full run and the rates of Chapter 2 are almost 10 times of it.

AreaPre release Business
Nizam50 Cr
Ceeded20 Cr
UA10 Cr
Guntur8 Cr
East8 Cr
West7 Cr
Krishna6 Cr
Nellore3.5 Cr
Total112.5 Cr

