Pawan Kalyan sweating out for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan is away from work from the past couple of months. The actor is all set to return back to work and he will join the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from tomorrow. The latest schedule started yesterday and Pawan will join the sets tomorrow. Before this, the top actor is preparing himself for a high voltage action stunt that will be canned from tomorrow in a special set. Pawan started rehearsing for the schedule and he is trained under the supervision of the action choreographer.

Krish is the director of Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is a periodic drama and is made on a huge budget. The film also marks the first pan-Indian release for Pawan Kalyan. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and AM Rathnam is the producer. Pawan Kalyan will shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu till the end of this month and he will join the sets of Vinodhaya Sitam remake in May. He also has Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and Theri remake lined up.