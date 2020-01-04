NTR’s trainer clears air on training Prabhas

Lloyd Stevens gained popularity across the South circles after he trained and transformed NTR for Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava. Tarak’s ripped look received top class response. From the past couple of days, several gossip portals speculated that Lloyd Stevens is currently training Prabhas to get the desired look for his next film. Keeping an end to all the speculations, Lloyd Stevens clarified that nothing of such sorts is happening.

“Sorry to disappoint you guys but this is NOT true and I have no idea how this rumour was created?? Wishing you all a very blessed New Year and prosperous 2020” posted the top fitness trainer. Lloyd Stevens is currently busy with RRR and he is training the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film releases during the second half of 2020.

Sorry to disappoint you guys but this is NOT true and I have no idea how this rumour was created?? 🤷🏼‍♂️😄 Wishing you all a very blessed New Year and prosperous 2020 💪🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ap2YvSyfKY — Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) January 4, 2020