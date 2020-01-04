Samajavaragamana Female Cover: Shreya Ghoshal repeats the magic

Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is undoubtedly the biggest hit number of the year and the film’s singer Sid Sriram added life and soul for the romantic number composed by S Thaman. Now top female singer Shreya Ghoshal repeated the magic with her melodious voice in the female cover song of Samajavaragamana. Thaman added grace for the song with live and symphonic orchestra.

This number too will top the music charts for sure in the coming weeks. Right from the instruments to the chorus, everything looks beautiful and makes the female cover version too a perfect one. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram is hitting the screens for Sankranthi. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors in this emotional family entertainer.

