Big Breaking: No clash between Sankranthi Biggies

Ala Vaikunthapurram loo Sarileru Neekevvaru

There has been a huge confusion across the trade circles and fans after Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are heading for a clash. Though the clash was averted, both the films decided to head for a clash due to various reasons. The Producers Guild intervened for the second time and Dil Raju met both the producers and resolved the issue. Sarileru Neekevvaru will release on January 11th and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will release on January 12th as per the prior announcements.

Dil Raju will interact with the press on behalf of Producers Guild shortly after which the makers would make official announcements.

