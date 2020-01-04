Decoding VD’s name in the titles of WFL

The teaser of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film World Famous Lover is getting a lot of attention! With over 7 million views and over 300k likes in no time, this is a record of sorts for a tier two star! But there’s one more thing from the teaser that is making news other than the engaging content! And that is the fact that the actor’s name has been displayed as Deverakonda Vijay Sai.

In an unexpected twist to the same, several people have been wondering if the actor has changed his name owing to numerological reasons. And that surely has left the actor laughing because he isn’t superstitious at all. But there’s more! While this is the actual name of the actor, director Kranthi Madhav is a devotee of Sai Baba and that is the reason they decided to go with the name!

It is worth noting that the same name was used in the titles for the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy as well. Well, this sure clears the air on what Vijay believes and that’s only to give his directors what they want!