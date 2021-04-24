NV Ramana to be sworn in ‘Chief Justice of India’

The stage is all set for the swearing-in of Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in Delhi today. President Ramnath Kovind will administer the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. Justice Ramana will remain in the country’s top judicial post till August 26, 2022, when he will retire.

His predecessor Justice SA Bobde was retired yesterday when a farewell was also organised for him. Justice Bobde and Justice Ramana had a strong association and they navigated through one of the difficult challenges in the judicial history of India. It was Justice Ramana who became the target of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The letter sent by CM Jagan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India created political ripples and even led to internal inquiries by the Supreme Court into the property deals by Justice Ramana’s relatives in Amaravati Capital city. The AP CM had then also levelled allegations that Justice Ramana was influencing the AP High Court Chief Justice and judges to issue orders against the YCP Government.

Finally, Justice Ramana emerged unscathed from all those charges and eventually going to adorn the high office of the Chief Justice of India today. It has become a matter of pride for all Telugu-speaking people the world over.