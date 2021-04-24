Vakeel Saab theatrical run coming to an End

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab released on April 9th and had a super strong first week after the film received positive response. After raking massive numbers in its first week and second weekend, the collections slowed down due to the sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. The footfalls during the weekdays remained low and the evening, night shows are disrupted because of the new rules imposed by the governments of Telugu states. The theatrical run of Vakeel Saab will end up by this weekend all over considering the current situation.

All the distributors recovered their investments across the Telugu states. The film’s producer Dil Raju himself released the film in Nizam and Vizag territories. On the whole, the producers made good profits through Vakeel Saab and the distributors ended up safe. The film would have a dream box-office run if there was no second wave of coronavirus. The government of Andhra Pradesh created several hurdles for the film but the film stood strong despite all the odds. The film underperformed in the USA and will end up as a loss venture. Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya will be seen in other important roles in the courtroom drama.