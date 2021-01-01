Oath-takings dominate AP politics amid attacks on temples

We have seen how AP has been shaken because of a series of attacks continuing on temples and idols. Now, a new season has come as the AP political scene is dominated by mutual challenges for ‘swearing on God’.

It all began with the YCP leaders demanding the rival leaders to take oath at the temples to prove their charges of corruption. TDP’s Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna and YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy were engaged in these challenges. But now, this has spread to other leaders as well.

YCP Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has offered to take an oath at Chowdeswari Temple that he was not involved in the murder of TDP Kadapa District Official Spokesperson Nandam Subbaiah. He accused Nara Lokesh and the TDP leaders of dragging his name into the killing for political mileage. At the same time, Rachamallu dared Lokesh to contest in Proddatur and win against him to see whom the people would elect.

On his part, Nara Lokesh targetted the CM and Vijay Sai Reddy, saying that the YCP gangs were making false allegations against him. Lokesh offered to take an oath at Simhachalam Appanna Temple that the YCP allegations were fake and baseless. He dared the Chief Minister to take a counter oath at the same temple to say that his party allegations were not fake.

It is not known what this present political trend leads to in AP eventually. As they say, God is the only final answer when people lose faith in everything else.