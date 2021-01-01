Kodali Nani gives a new definition to Google search

The YCP uses its firebrand Minister Kodali Nani usually to target Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and TDP coastal leaders belonging to one particular caste. Now, Nani is used to target the just-retired High Court Judge Justice Rakesh Kumar. Kodali Nani mocked at the way in which the judge included in his order his comments on Jagan’s 6093 search data in Google.

Very coolly, Kodali clarified to Justice Rakesh Kumar that the same Google was giving a different account of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy. When the YCP admirers pressed the computer button, the Google was saying that Jagan Reddy was a strong leader who successfully fought with a 40-year old political party in AP. The search engine would also say that Jagan Reddy never touched anybody else’s feet and never surrendered before others.

Kodali Nani explained to the judge that the Google would give information as per the wishes of those who browse. This is why the judge has failed to get correct information about Jagan Reddy in the Google search. If there was a proper search, the Google would give all right information.

In the whole argument, the Minister did not talk about number 6093 as mentioned by the judge. Undoubtedly, Justice Rakesh Kumar dealt a severe blow to the CM and his admirers by including his sarcastic comments on Jagan’s track record in his last and final order on Build AP Mission before his retirement.

Another final twist is how Kodali can redefine Google search when his education background is well known. He himself said that he is 8th passed and 10th failed.