Nithiin’s Rang De Release Date Locked

Young actor Nithiin tasted a decent hit with Bheeshma last year. The actor completed the shoot of his next film Rang De. Venky Atluri is the director of this romantic entertainer and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is carrying decent expectations and is aimed for a digital release initially. The makers now decided to release the film in theatres.

Rang De will release across the globe on March 26th. An official announcement is made today. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.