Official: Samantha’s next film is Shaakuntalam

Tollywood filmmaker Gunasekhar is busy with his ndxt film Shaakuntalam, a mythological romantic entertainer. The makers of the film announced the lead actress. Samantha will play the lead role in this film and the shoot commences soon. Shaakuntalam is a pan Indian movie and will release in all the languages.

Manisharma is on board as the music composer and Guna Team Works are the producers. This is the first film of Samantha that is announced officially after the release of Oh Baby.

Samantha is hosting Sam Jam that is streaming on Aha. Samantha is also in talks with Nandini Reddy for a horror thriller and the announcement about the project will be made soon.