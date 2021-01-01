3 awards for AP under national PMAY housing scheme

Andhra Pradesh stood in third place in the country in the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY – Urban) scheme. Also, AP got two awards in the best practices and innovation categories. This was announced at the PMAY Urban Aasa India awards presentation at the national level. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation emerged as the best municipal corporation.

The awards presentation was made at a virtual meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, the PM inaugurated the ‘Lighthouse Project’ which was aimed at meeting the overall housing needs of the people. Over five Chief Ministers including Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy attended the meeting. Mr. Modi said that their Government was going ahead with plans to bring the housing facilities within the reach of the poor people.

As part of the Global Housing Technologies and its Challenges, housing programmes were taken up at Indore, Chennai, Rajkot, Ranchih, Agartala and Lucknow. About 1,000 houses each were being constructed there.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said that his Government was implementing the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ and rapid strides were being made in this direction.