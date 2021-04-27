Official: Megastar’s Acharya stands Postponed

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for a Mega project titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The pending shoot of the film is less than a week but the makers decided to halt the shoot after the attack of the second wave of coronavirus. The movie that is announced for May 13th release and it stands postponed. The makers announced the news officially today that the film’s new release date will be announced soon after the situations turn normal.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors in Acharya. The film is produced by Matinee Entertainments and all the deals are closed recently. Manisharma is the music director and Chiranjeevi, Charan plays Naxalites in this social drama.