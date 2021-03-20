Official: Nani to produce Adivi Sesh’s Next

By
Telugu360
-
0

Natural Star Nani floated his own production house Wall Poster Cinema and is coming with new attempts. His last project HIT was a decent hit and the work for the sequel is happening for some time. The project is officially announced and it would feature Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Sailesh Kolanu will direct HIT 2 and the shoot of the film starts once Adivi Sesh is done with the shoot of Major. Prashanti Tipirneni will handle the production responsibilities. The title poster is released today.

