Exclusive: Ram signs one more Project

Energetic Star Ram is on a break for some time. The actor rejected a series of films and he signed a mass entertainer in the direction of N Lingusamy. The shoot of this film starts next month and is a bilingual. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. The shoot of the film will be completed by the second half of this year. Ram gave his nod for one more film and his next film will be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Impressed with the script, Ram gave his nod recently. The movie is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. Miryala Ravindar Reddy who is producing Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s mass entertainer will produce this film. Balakrishna’s film will release in summer and Boyapati will work on Ram’s project post summer. Ram will complete Lingusamy’s film and will join the sets of Boyapati’s film soon.