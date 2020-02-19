Official: NTR’s 30th Film Announced

Young Tiger NTR and Trivikram are all set to work together for the second time after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. This happens to be the 30th film of NTR and an official announcement is made today. S Radha Krishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram will jointly bankroll this prestigious project on Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts banners. Trivikram is currently working on the script and the regular shoot commences later this year. The film is announced for summer 2021 release.





